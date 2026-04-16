Australia: Refinery fire raises fuel supply concerns amid Iran war

A fire broke out late on Wednesday at the Viva Energy refinery in Geelong, prompting concerns about fuel supply in a tense global energy climate. Located about 75 kilometres south-west of Melbourne, the site supplies roughly 10% of Australia’s gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to the eastern states. Processing about 120,000 barrels of crude oil daily, mainly from Bass Strait and imports, the refinery supplies fuel to Victoria, Tasmania and parts of New South Wales. The incident disrupted its main gasoline unit, prompting evacuations and an emergency response involving fire crews and hazmat specialists. The fire was contained within the gasoline production unit, or mogas plant, where it was driven by a hydrocarbon leak. Authorities confirmed there were no injuries and no indication of a suspicious cause. The incident comes as Australia confronts rising fuel supply risks linked to the Iran war and surging global prices. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has warned of a prolonged “long tail” of disruption, with the government supporting Ampol and Viva Energy in securing supplies on the spot market at higher cost. Energy Minister Chris Bowen stated Thursday that gasoline output faces disruptions, while diesel and jet fuel production continues at reduced levels.