Ukraine: Deadly Russian strikes on Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipro leave 12 dead

Ukraine reports that Russian strikes hit Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro overnight into Thursday, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more. In the capital, four people were killed, including a 12-year-old boy, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. In Odesa, six people died, while officials in Dnipro reported one fatality and 10 injuries, as emergency services worked overnight to put out fires and clear debris. The strikes come amid persistent aerial pressure in a protracted war of attrition. Ukraine says Russia regularly targets civilian and industrial zones, while Moscow says it is hitting military targets. On 6 April, Kyiv reported gains of 12 settlements and 480 square kilometres, though fighting continues around Pokrovsk and Sumy. U.S.-led diplomatic efforts have so far failed to secure a ceasefire, with both sides accusing each other of violations, including nearly 7,700 Russian breaches recorded by Kyiv on 12 April. French military assessments point to limited territorial changes and continued deep strikes, such as Ukraine’s attack on the Feodosia oil terminal in Crimea.