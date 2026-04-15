In Annaba, Pope Leo XIV hails Algeria’s small Catholic flock and Saint Augustine

Algeria welcomed Pope Leo XIV to the northeastern city of Annaba on Tuesday 14 April 2026, where he honoured Saint Augustine and celebrated Mass at a basilica overlooking the Mediterranean. In the former Roman city of Hippo, the pontiff first visited a care home run by the Little Sisters of the Poor, highlighting themes of ageing, solidarity and dignity, before addressing a congregation of a few hundred faithful. Speaking in French, he encouraged believers to express their faith through "simple gestures" and daily dialogue, emphasising resilience within a community that numbers fewer than 10,000 Catholics in a country of around 47 million people. In his homily, he reflected on memory, identity and hope, urging the faithful to remain rooted despite their small presence. The visit went ahead despite two suicide attacks reported a day earlier in Blida, about 45 kilometres from Algiers, with the pope thanking the authorities for the security arrangements and describing the journey as "a special gift." Observers said the stop illustrated the Church’s role in Algeria as a discreet presence focused on service rather than influence. The Annaba leg forms part of an 11‑day African tour, which will continue in Cameroon before extending to Angola and Equatorial Guinea, underscoring the Vatican’s growing focus on Africa as a central region for the global Church.