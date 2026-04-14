Pope Leo XIV celebrates historic Mass at rain‑soaked Basilica in Algiers

The event launched an 11 day tour across four African nations and highlighted efforts to strengthen Christian Muslim relations in a country of about 47 million people. Despite rain, the pope addressed clergy and visitors at the hilltop basilica overlooking the Mediterranean, stressing peace and coexistence at a time of global tensions. Pope Leo XIV was welcomed by Cardinal Jean-Paul Vesco, Archbishop of Algiers, who received the pontiff as host of the visit and accompanied him to key religious and symbolic sites, including the Basilica of Our Lady of Africa. Known for his commitment to interfaith dialogue, Vesco has long promoted closer ties between Christianity and Islam. The visit carries strong symbolic weight, as Algeria has a Catholic community of around 9,000 people, mostly foreign residents. The basilica itself is a known interfaith site, often visited by Muslim worshippers. Leo linked his message to Saint Augustine, born in the region and a key figure in his Augustinian order. On Tuesday 15 April, he will travel to Annaba, ancient Hippo, where Augustine served for nearly 30 years. The Vatican says the tour underlines Africa’s growing role in the global Catholic Church.