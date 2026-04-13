Lebanon: Red Cross teams inspect wreckage after Israeli airstrikes damage ambulances

The attacks come as Israel presses its offensive against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, raising concerns over humanitarian access and civilian safety. Emergency workers reported repeated disruptions to rescue operations due to ongoing shelling in the area. The escalation follows Israel’s announcement that its forces have surrounded and are moving to capture Bint Jbeil, a town about 5 kilometres from the border, after killing more than 100 Hezbollah fighters there over the past week. The area has become a key flashpoint, echoing the heavy fighting that marked the 2006 war, with the IDF declaring it close to gaining full control of the town amid intense urban combat. According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), artillery shelling and airstrikes continued on 13 April, particularly in and around Bint Jbeil, as Hezbollah claimed to be resisting Israeli advances from within the town. Diplomatic talks between Israeli and Lebanese officials are expected in Washington on 14 April, under US mediation, with the aim of shaping a ceasefire framework and broader de‑escalation plan along the volatile border.