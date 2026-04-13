Haiti: At least 25 dead in stampede at UNESCO Citadelle Laferrière fortress

Local officials in Cap‑Haïtien said severe overcrowding during traditional Easter festivities at the Citadelle Laferrière triggered the incident, causing asphyxiation and trampling. At least 30 people were reported killed, and dozens were injured, with around 30 patients still in hospital on Sunday, while others remained unaccounted for, raising concerns about crowd safety at large public gatherings. Authorities said autopsies began on 12 April as the Haitian National Police opened an investigation into the causes of the disaster. The Citadelle Laferrière, a UNESCO‑listed fortress visited by thousands each year, was hosting a school outing and cultural celebrations near the entrance when the crowd surged, reportedly after rain and heavy congestion made people rush to exit. Witnesses described panic as people struggled to escape along narrow, steep paths, with several falling and being crushed under the stampede. The government expressed condolences to the victims’ families, while officials urged the public to avoid rumours and cooperate with rescue teams, who continued searches and recovery operations at the site.