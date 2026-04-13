Hungary: jubilant scenes across Budapest follow Magyar’s victory

In Budapest, thousands gathered along the Danube and near Parliament as early results confirmed victory for Magyar’s Tisza party. Celebrations continued late into the night in districts across the capital, with music, car horns and crowds filling central areas. Similar scenes were reported in other major cities as results were announced. Many participants described a mix of relief and surprise after a close and highly polarised campaign that featured frequent accusations of foreign interference and strong external interest from the EU and the United States. Analysts say the scale of the gatherings highlights strong engagement among younger voters and signals a clear shift in public mood, with many Hungarians demanding closer alignment with Brussels and a break from Orbán’s confrontational style. The election, held across the country, drew a record turnout of 77.8%, according to the National Election Office, the highest level of participation in Hungary for decades. Supporters waved Hungarian and European Union flags and chanted slogans calling for change, transparency and a return to rule‑of‑law standards, underlining the importance of the result for Hungary’s political direction. Orbán, 62, acknowledged the result as "painful but unambiguous" and congratulated his rival. Péter Magyar, 45, promised a "system change" after running a campaign focused on anti‑corruption reforms and the improvement of public services. The outcome is expected to influence Hungary’s relations with Brussels, as well as its policies on governance, the economy, migration and energy in the coming years. European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, welcomed the result, with von der Leyen speaking of a “new chapter” for Hungary within the EU. Analysts said it could reshape Hungary’s stance on Russia and Ukraine, as well as on judicial independence and the use of EU funds.