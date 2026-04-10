Poland: "Frog Patrol" saves thousands of amphibians during migration

Poland sees hundreds of volunteers in Otrębusy near Warsaw take to the streets each spring to help frogs and toads cross a busy road during migration season. Wearing reflective vests and using buckets, residents patrol in the evenings, especially after rain, to move amphibians safely to nearby marshes. The effort matters as a road built in the past decade cuts across a traditional route, putting breeding populations at risk. The local “Frog Patrol”, active for three years, meets regularly from March to April and says it has saved about 18,000 amphibians. Biologists from Warsaw’s SGGW University warn that road deaths can reach hundreds in a single night, reducing reproduction rates and threatening local populations. Similar initiatives exist in Germany and the United States, but residents here say the action also builds awareness, with families and children joining patrols to protect wildlife in their community.