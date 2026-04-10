Lebanon reeling as Israeli strikes continue after 300 killed yesterday

Lebanon has seen renewed Israeli air strikes targeting Hezbollah positions in the south, including the village of Choukîne, where rescuers carried bodies from the rubble as fires burned. The Israeli army said it had begun striking rocket launch sites “a short while ago”, following warnings that Hezbollah could expand rocket attacks into Israel. Lebanon’s National News Agency reported additional strikes in Bint Jbeil and nearby areas, while air‑raid sirens sounded in northern Israel, including Haifa, after more than 20 rocket alerts earlier in the day. Israel’s military said interceptions were carried out and residents were later allowed to leave shelters. The latest exchanges come despite calls to extend a ceasefire agreed on Tuesday between the United States and Iran, which Israel says does not apply to its conflict with Hezbollah. On Wednesday, Israeli strikes killed more than 300 people in Lebanon, the health ministry said, making it one of the deadliest single days of bombardment since the conflict began.