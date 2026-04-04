Pope Leo XIV carries cross through all 14 stations at Rome’s Colosseum

Around 30,000 faithful gathered outside the ancient monument as Leo, flanked by torchbearers, led the hour‑long procession from inside the arena to the Palatine Hill. The gesture gave added weight to his first Holy Week as pontiff and placed physical suffering at the centre of the Vatican’s Easter message. The Via Crucis recalls the final hours of Jesus Christ, from condemnation to burial, and remains one of the most solemn events in the Catholic calendar. Recent popes have often delegated part of the rite, making Leo’s decision stand out both liturgically and politically. His procession came as the Vatican continues to call for peace in conflict zones, especially in the Middle East. The Easter programme now moves to the late‑night vigil on Holy Saturday, when Leo will baptise new Catholics, before Sunday Mass in St Peter’s Square and the traditional Urbi et Orbi blessing.