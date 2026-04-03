Iran reeling after B1 bridge strike as Trump threatens further attacks

The attack has left local residents, first responders and families of the victims in a state of shock, fear and trauma, especially amid persistent threats of further strikes and escalation. Hospitals and emergency services in and around the Tehran–Karaj corridor have faced a sudden influx of wounded people, placing additional strain on an already overstretched health‑care system. Iranian officials said the B1 bridge, a major new structure near Tehran with no reported military activity nearby, had only recently opened or was about to open, and warned that its damage could disrupt traffic for months on one of the country’s busiest commuter routes. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called the strike "a direct attack on civilian infrastructure", while US President Donald Trump has posted video footage of the collapsed bridge and warned that “more to follow” could target other critical sites in Iran. In subsequent posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated that US forces had “not even started destroying what is left in Iran” and specifically mentioned that “bridges next, then electric power plants!” are in their sights, signalling a broader campaign against Iranian infrastructure.