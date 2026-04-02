From the Chrism Mass to the washing of the feet: Pope Leo’s first Easter season begins

The heart of Holy Week has opened on Thursday as Pope Leo XIV celebrated the Chrism Mass in St Peter’s Basilica, warning against the abuse of power and the desire for domination. Before cardinals, bishops and hundreds of priests, the pontiff blessed the oils to be used across Rome during baptisms, confirmations and the anointing of the sick, while urging Catholics to choose service over force. Later that day, in Rome at the Archbasilica of St John Lateran, he marked the traditional Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper, where he washed and kissed the feet of 12 priests. His message carried particular weight as Christians prepare for Easter under the shadow of war in the Middle East and renewed global instability. The 2 April liturgies, one at the Vatican, one in Rome, constitute two of the most symbolic ceremonies of Holy Thursday and mark Leo’s first Easter season as pope. In his homily, he declared that no good could come from “abuse of power” in either religious or public life, and described the present moment as a “dark hour of history”. The Chrism Mass formally launches the Easter Triduum, ahead of the Good Friday rites at the Colosseum and the Easter Vigil in St Peter’s Basilica, two of the most closely watched events in the Christian calendar.