DRC faces a severe Ebola outbreak caused by a highly lethal variant [Africanews Today]

In Africanews Today, the DRC is hit hard by an Ebola outbreak caused by a highly lethal variant that has no cure or vaccine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has activated its second-highest level of international alert. The outbreak has already claimed more than 88 lives. Heading to Goma, in the eastern part of the country, where a case has been confirmed.

Cape Verde: the main opposition party wins the legislative elections. The African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde, led by Francisco Carvalho, takes the lead thanks to its victory in the legislative elections, according to provisional results. The PAICV outperformed the ruling Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva's party, who was seeking a third term.

Rwanda: Félicien Kabuga has died without being tried. Pursued for crimes against humanity during the Rwandan genocide, Félicien Kabuga died on Saturday. He was held in The Hague, awaiting provisional release. At the time of his death, he was to be transferred to a country willing to accept him.

Ethiopia: Dangote visits the construction site of the fertilizer plant in Ethiopia. Work on one of the continent’s largest fertilizer factories is progressing in Gode, in southeastern Ethiopia. The project is expected to be completed in 2029. Estimated at $2.5 billion, it is financed 60% by Aliko Dangote and 40% by Addis Ababa. A site visit took place on Sunday.