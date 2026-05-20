Nigeria-US strikes kill three senior ISWAP leaders

Nigerian forces, working alongside the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), say they have killed three senior ISWAP commanders in a new wave of joint air and ground strikes in the country’s northeast, bringing the total number of ISIS-linked militants killed to 175 since the operations began.

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters identified the three militants as Abd-al Wahhab, Abu Musa al-Mangawi and Abu al-Muthanna al-Muhajir.

According to military spokesperson Major-General Samaila Uba, Abd-al Wahhab was responsible for coordinating attacks and propaganda operations for the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Abu Musa al-Mangawi was described as another senior operative within the group, while Abu al-Muthanna al-Muhajir reportedly oversaw media production and propaganda activities.

The Nigerian military said al-Muhajir was also a close associate of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the ISIS commander killed in a separate joint strike on May 16.

Joint Nigeria-US operations intensify

The strikes were conducted in coordination with AFRICOM and targeted ISIS strongholds across north-eastern Nigeria.

Military authorities said the operations destroyed checkpoints, weapons depots, logistics hubs, military equipment and financing networks used by ISWAP fighters during their long-running insurgency in the region.

“As of 19 May 2026, assessments indicate that 175 ISIS terrorists have been eliminated from the battlefield,” Uba said in a statement.

The Defence Headquarters added that the operations are part of an ongoing campaign to “hunt down and destroy” militants threatening Nigeria and regional stability.

Africa becomes new focus for ISIS

Security analysts say ISIS has increasingly shifted its operations toward Africa after suffering major setbacks in the Middle East.

According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project, Africa accounted for 86 percent of ISIS global activity during the first three months of 2026.

The latest operations also point to deeper US military involvement in Nigeria after Washington announced earlier this year that troops had been deployed in an advisory and training capacity.

Tinubu praises us support

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu praised the joint operations and thanked US President Donald Trump for what he described as “leadership and unwavering support” in combating terrorism.

Tinubu said the strikes demonstrated the determination of both countries to dismantle terrorist networks operating across West Africa.