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Xi hosts Putin in Beijing following Trump’s China visit

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping greet each other in Tianjin, China, on Aug. 31, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

China

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing less than a week after US President Donald Trump concluded his own visit to China, highlighting the growing importance of relations among the world’s major powers.

Moscow dismissed suggestions that the timing of Putin’s trip was linked to Trump’s visit. However, analysts say the back-to-back diplomacy reflects shifting dynamics in the international system.

Zhang Xin, Deputy Director of the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University, said the meetings underscore increasing coordination between China, Russia and the United States at a time when global institutions are becoming less effective.

Putin has long viewed Russia’s partnership with China as a strategic counterbalance to the West. But analysts say perceptions of the relationship are evolving, especially after Trump’s recent engagement with Beijing.

China remains Russia’s largest customer for oil and gas exports, and Moscow expects tensions in Iran to drive energy demand even higher. Beijing has also faced Western criticism for continuing to supply high-tech components allegedly used in Russia’s defense industry.

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