France and Algeria seek judicial reset amid journalist case

French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin travelled to Algeria on Monday as Paris and Algiers attempt to rebuild diplomatic and judicial ties following months of tensions linked to Western Sahara and several high-profile legal cases.

Darmanin’s visit aims to open what French officials described as a “new chapter” in judicial cooperation between the two countries.

Talks with Algerian Justice Minister Lotfi Boudjemaa focused on reviving collaboration on extradition requests, organised crime investigations, and broader security cooperation that had slowed during the diplomatic dispute.

The French minister also discussed efforts to prevent criminal figures linked to the Marseille-based DZ Mafia network from seeking refuge in Algeria.

Journalist Christophe Gleizes at centre of discussions

The case of detained French sports journalist Christophe Gleizes was expected to be one of the major issues raised during the visit.

Gleizes, 37, was arrested in Algeria in May 2024 while reporting on the Jeunesse Sportive de Kabylie football club in the Kabylia region.

He was later sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of “glorifying terrorism,” accusations that sparked concern among press freedom advocates and French officials.

Campaigners announced earlier this month that Gleizes had dropped his appeal before Algeria’s highest court in hopes of receiving a presidential pardon.

On Monday, he reportedly received his first diplomatic visit since his detention.

Diplomatic thaw after months of tensions

Relations between France and Algeria deteriorated sharply in 2024 after Paris backed Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, a position strongly opposed by Algeria, which supports the Polisario Front.

The disagreement led Algeria to recall its ambassador to France, while political and security cooperation between the two countries slowed considerably.

However, recent visits by senior French officials suggest relations are gradually improving.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez visited Algiers in February to restart security cooperation, while French Deputy Defence Minister Alice Rufo met Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune last week to discuss defence ties.

France has also returned its ambassador to Algiers after nearly a year away.

Security and crime cooperation strengthened

French authorities are particularly seeking Algeria’s cooperation in tackling organised crime networks operating across the Mediterranean.

Judicial officials say around ten requests for legal assistance have been issued concerning alleged leaders of the DZ Mafia criminal network believed to be in Algeria.

French officials say restoring security cooperation is essential for both countries, given their close historical, political, and social ties affecting millions of people on both sides of the Mediterranean.