Macron arrives in Ethiopia ahead of high‑level AU talks

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, where he was welcomed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed before heading into a trilateral meeting at the African Union headquarters with UN Secretary‑General António Guterres and AU Commission chairman Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

Macron landed at Bole International Airport in the early afternoon, marking his third official visit to Ethiopia since 2019.

Prime Minister Abiy greeted him on the tarmac and later shared a message on X describing the French leader as “my brother,” calling the visit a testament to the “strong friendship” between the two countries.

Abiy added that both sides were preparing for “meaningful conversations,” underscoring the diplomatic weight of the trip.

A visit shaped by regional tensions

Macron’s arrival comes during a period of heightened diplomatic activity in the Horn of Africa, where Red Sea security concerns, shifting alliances and ongoing regional tensions have drawn increased international attention.

Ethiopia, emerging from years of conflict and economic strain, has been working to rebuild and diversify its foreign partnerships.

France, meanwhile, has sought to expand its political and economic engagement across East Africa, positioning itself as a key European partner in the region.

Expanding cooperation between Paris and Addis Ababa

In recent years, Ethiopia and France have strengthened collaboration in several areas, including: defense cooperation, cultural heritage preservation, infrastructure development and economic partnerships.

France has supported Ethiopia through development initiatives and cultural projects, while maintaining dialogue on regional stability and security.

Focus on development, stability and investment

During this visit, discussions are expected to center on development cooperation, regional stability, investment opportunities and cultural exchange.

The trilateral meeting with Guterres and Youssouf at the AU headquarters highlights the broader geopolitical context, as global powers recalibrate their engagement in the Horn of Africa.

A partnership gaining strategic weight

Macron’s trip underscores France’s continued interest in Ethiopia at a time when both countries are navigating complex regional dynamics.

For Ethiopia, the visit offers diplomatic reinforcement as it seeks to stabilize its economy and strengthen international ties.