Burkina Faso's military rulers intensify crackdown on civil society groups

Burkina Faso’s military rulers intensified their crackdown on NGOs and civil society groups on Tuesday, announcing the suspension of a further 247 associations.

This brings to more than 900 the number of organisations closed or dissolved by the junta since last month.

Those impacted by the latest ministerial decree includes Burkina-based associations working in the fields of health, education, women's rights, farming, the environment, culture, and sport.

In July 2025, junta leader Ibrahim Traore signed a law restricting the workings of rights groups and syndicates.

"During the suspension period, only actions designed to ensure the associations are respecting the law are allowed," the government said in a decree.

International NGOs and charities that receive foreign donations are regularly accused by the junta of spying or collusion with jihadists fighting the army.

Both Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have expressed their alarm over the moves which further tightens the junta’s control over civil society.

Amnesty last month described the dissolution of associations as inconsistent with Burkina Faso’s constitution, which it said guarantees freedom of association and union.

The crackdown comes a month after the military government issued a decree dissolving all political parties.