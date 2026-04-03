Nigeria worshippers mark Easter with Lagos street procession

Worshippers carrying wooden crosses and dressed in biblical costumes moved through districts including Yaba and Ikeja on 3 April, stopping to pray and reflect on the final hours of Jesus. The annual ritual is widely observed across the country, but this year many participants said it resonated more deeply as households struggle with rising prices, job insecurity and persistent violence. Good Friday is a public holiday in Nigeria and one of the most visible moments of the Christian calendar. The symbolism was especially strong in Lagos, where inflation and transport costs continue to shape daily life. Recent market reporting has shown that food staples remain expensive across the city, even as some prices have eased from previous peaks. Against that backdrop, the Stations of the Cross became both a religious observance and a public expression of endurance. Nigeria is home to one of Africa’s largest Christian populations, and Easter processions regularly draw large crowds. This year, however, the message heard on the streets was not only about sacrifice and redemption, but also about resilience in a country under sustained economic pressure.