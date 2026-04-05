Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Cameroon parliament votes to create vice president post

Cameroonian President Paul Biya, a member of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement, waits to vote in the presidential election on October 7, 2018, in Yaoundé, Cameroon   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Paul Biya

Cameroon's parliament on Saturday approved a bill creating the position of a vice president despite protests by the opposition.

200 lawmakers voted in favor of the text, while 18 rejected it.

Four votes were declared invalid.

Debate on the constitutional amendment had only started on Thursday in the capital Yaounde.

Veteran opposition leader Maurice Kamto had called the bill an attempt at a power grab in an address on Friday.

According to the text, the vice president would take over in the event of the president's death, resignation or incapacity with no obligation to hold elections.

President Paul Biya who won reelection controversially last October is 93.

Supporters of the amendment say the move would strengthen institutional stability and ensure continuity in leadership.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..