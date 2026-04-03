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Israel's Netanyahu vows to continue attacks on Tehran

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens during a news conference with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla.   -  
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Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Israel will continue to “crush Iran.”

“This regime is weaker than ever - Israel is stronger than ever," he added, while mentioning coordination with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu claimed that Israeli Air Force “destroyed 70% of Iran's steel production capacity" calling it "a tremendous achievement that deprives the Revolutionary Guards of both financial resources and the ability to produce many weapons."

The conflict, now in its sixth week, has caused oil prices to skyrocket.

U.S. President Donald Trump said U.S. forces will keep hitting Iran “very hard” in the next two or three weeks.

More than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran during the war, while 19 have been reported dead in Israel.

More than two dozen people have died in Gulf states and the occupied West Bank, while 13 U.S. service members have been killed.

More than 1,300 people have been killed and more than 1 million displaced in Lebanon.

Ten Israeli soldiers have also died there.

Additional sources • AP

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