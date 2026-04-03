Ukraine’s Zhytomyr region reels after missile and drone strike

Ukraine said a Russian missile and drone strike hit the Zhytomyr region, northwest of Kyiv, on Friday, killing one person and injuring 10 as emergency crews searched through rubble and damaged neighbourhoods. Local authorities reported that 18 houses were destroyed, while about 100 residential buildings and 55 public or administrative buildings were damaged in the attack, which came as part of a wider wave of strikes across the country. The Zhytomyr strike formed part of a broader Russian barrage that killed at least eight people across Ukraine on 3 April, according to Associated Press reporting. Ukrainian officials said Moscow is increasingly using daytime attacks to maximise disruption, damage critical infrastructure and spread fear beyond the front lines. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said almost 500 drones and missiles had been launched overnight and into Friday, as partial power cuts were reported in several regions. Rescue teams in Zhytomyr continued clearing debris and checking unstable buildings, while Kyiv renewed its calls for more air‑defence systems and support from Western allies.