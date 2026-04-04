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Cameroon opposition slams plan to create vice president post as 'coup'

Veteran opposition leader Maurice Kamto has called the bill an attempt at a power grab   -  
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By Africanews

Paul Biya

A proposed constitutional amendment to create a Vice President's position has drawn criticism and uproar. Lawmakers debated the bill on Thursday and Friday.

Veteran opposition leader Maurice Kamto has called the bill an attempt at a power grab.

"We must prevent the political turmoil afflicting our country from taking root. Together, we must clearly and loudly express our rejection of the ongoing constitutional and institutional coup," said Kamto in a video address.

If approved, the vice president would take over in the event of the president's death, resignation or incapacity with no obligation to hold elections.

President Paul Biya who won reelection controversially last October is 93.

Supporters of the amendment say the move would strengthen institutional stability and ensure continuity in leadership.

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