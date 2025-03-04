Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenya: protests rock Kakuma refugee camp amid US humanitarian aid cuts

Sudanese refugees wait for processing at Dadaab refugee camp, one of the camps neighbouring Kakuma refugee camp.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Brian Inganga/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Kenya

Widespread demonstrations have rocked security in Kakuma refugee camp in north-western Kenya on Monday, with police firing live bullets at the protestors, according to local media.

The protests erupted over food and water shortages in the camp.

According to residents, conditions in the camp have deteriorated significantly, with many struggling to access basic necessities.

The shortages come as humanitarian aid in Kenya has been reduced following funding cuts from the US Agency for International Development, USAID.

The camp, which is one of the largest in the world, is home to around 200 000 refugees and asylum seekers, according to Amnesty International.

The camp mainly houses refugees from neighbouring South Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia.

Mama Kayembe, a Congolese refugee in Kakuma Refugee Camp said: "Since (Donald) Trump became (US) president, now Kenyans have shifted all the blame on him. Workers are not getting paid and it is blamed on Trump. No medication in hospital - it's Trump, now we have to pay for school fees and it's Trump, everything is Trump. We are tired of Trump."

The aid cuts have not only led to hunger but have also contributed to rising insecurity within the camp.

Without alternative sources of funding, there are concerns that the situation in the camp could spiral further out of control.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..