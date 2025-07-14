FIFA eyes 72-hour rest rule as club World Cup sparks

According to FIFA, several groups of player representatives and the sport's governing body reached a consensus on the need for a 72-hour rest period between matches, and agreed that players should be given a minimum of 21 days of vacation at the end of each season.

It is not certain, however, that this consensus will lead to a binding agreement , given that FIFPRO , the global players' union, did not take part in the discussions.

FIFA did not immediately say which groups were involved in the talks ahead of Sunday's Club World Cup final between PSG and Chelsea , citing " representatives from several players' unions around the world . "

The tournament took place during the European off-season and was criticized by unions, as its focus on player welfare led to calls for mandatory rest periods and greater attention to player safety during matches.

Just days before the start of the month-long Club World Cup, football officials faced renewed calls to protect players amid growing fears of injuries and burnout. Last month, the French professional footballers' union launched a scathing attack on the competition, declaring it was "urgent to stop this massacre" amid ongoing concerns about players' extreme workloads.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and other officials from football's governing body met with representatives of players' unions from around the world in New York. FIFA described the talks as "progressive ," adding that players' health was a "top priority . "

"There is a consensus that there should be at least 72 hours of rest between matches and that players should be given a rest or vacation period of at least 21 days at the end of each season ," FIFA said. This period should be managed individually by each club and the respective players according to their match schedule and taking into account applicable collective bargaining agreements.

Strictly enforcing a 72-hour break could lead to significant adjustments to match schedules and television deals. FIFA has not indicated how this would work in practice. European teams that play the Europa League late on Thursday typically play league matches the following Sunday. With a strict 72-hour break, they may have to wait until Monday to play again.

This would be a real headache for the German Bundesliga . It eliminated Monday night matches in 2021 after years of protests from fans who wanted easier-to-follow weekend kickoffs. When it introduced the unpopular Monday kickoff four seasons earlier, the German league argued it would give Europa League teams more rest.

The Bundesliga's new television contract, which will come into effect next season, also does not include Monday matches.

FIFA added that one rest day per week should also be allowed and that travel requirements and weather conditions will also be taken into account when planning competitions in the future.

The Club World Cup, which will feature 32 of the world's best teams, has come under fire since FIFA announced it would be added to an already crowded schedule. The tournament is scheduled to be held every four years, sandwiched between the Men's World Cup, the European Championship, and the Copa America . It was launched amid legal challenges in Europe, threats of strike action, and repeated concerns about the mental and physical well-being of players due to too many matches.