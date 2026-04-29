Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe given deportation order

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe, has been given a deportation order from a South African court, after admitting to being in the country illegally.

He had been in custody since mid-February due to being implicated in the shooting of a gardener.

Magistrate Reiner Boshoff said, "number one, as far as count one, count five is concerned, you are fined to 400,000 [24, 000 USD] rands or 24 months imprisonment that is now the pointing of the toy gun that was likely to lead the person to believe it was a firearm."

"It is also ordered that you'd be deport... deported, sorry, you will be escorted by the investigating officer, who is here at court today, and who must be complimented for that, today,'' Boshoff added.

The judge also issued a sentence for the co accused, saying, ''you're not going to escape jail today. So the court is of opinion that the following is a suitable and well balanced sentence: it’s going to be a merciful sentence, as I said mercy is not more than sympathy."

Mugabe has also been fined 36000 dollars or to 24 months in prison in default.