Mali: Moscow claims footage shows fighting with Tuareg rebels

Footage released by Russia’s defense ministry purports to show a helicopter firing rockets during what the ministry claims to be fighting with Tuareg rebels in Mali.

It comes after Moscow’s Africa corps paramilitary unit was forced to withdraw from the norhtern town of Kidal following attacks by Tuareg rebels and their jihadist allies.

The two groups joined forces over the weekend against the ruling junta and its Russian paramilitary backers, and carried out a string of attacks on junta positions including near the capital Bamako.

The country’s defense minister Saido Camara, viewed as an architect behind the junta’s pivot to Moscow, was killed in the fighting.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson told reporters that Tuareg rebels want Russian forces to withdraw from ‘all of Mali’. He criticised Russia’s intervention, claiming it ‘supported people who committed serious crimes and massacres’.

This week the Russian defense ministry confirmed its paramilitary troops troops had to leave Kidal.

The United Nations has expressed 'deep concern' over the weekend attacks, and has called for calm.