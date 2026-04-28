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Russia urges stability in Mali amid escalating violence

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, welcomes Malian President Assimi Goita at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, June 23, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Russia

Russia said Tuesday it wants Mali to return to peace and stability as soon as possible after a wave of attacks by jihadist and separatist groups.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow sees a rapid return to a peaceful and stable situation as important, but declined to say whether Russia’s Africa Corps has enough forces on the ground to contain the crisis.

The Russian paramilitary unit had to withdraw from the northern town of Kidal after this weekend's coordinated attacks on strategic positions that had been held by the Moscow-backed ruling junta.

Peskov's comments come after heavy fighting in Mali, where simultaneous attacks reportedly killed Defence Minister Sadio Camara and forced Russian-backed forces to withdraw from the northern town of Kidal.

In a separate statement, Russia's defence ministry said later of the rebels: "The enemy has not abandoned its aggressive intentions and is regrouping. The situation in the Republic of Mali remains difficult."

Africa Corps units "continue to carry out their assigned missions and remain prepared to repel attacks by militants, conducting active reconnaissance and destroying [...] detected targets," it added.

Questions are also growing over the whereabouts of Mali’s military leader, Assimi Goita, who has not been seen publicly since the violence began.

Asked about him, Peskov said any information should be sought in Mali, not in the Kremlin.

Analysts say the latest violence is among the most serious challenges Mali has faced in more than a decade.

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