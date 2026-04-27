Iran FM in Russia for high-stakes war talks as tensions with US persist

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, has arrived in St. Petersburg for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Tehran steps up diplomatic efforts amid ongoing regional tensions.

According to Iranian news agency IRNA, the visit follows a fast-paced regional tour that included stops in Pakistan and Oman. Muscat, which shares the strategic Strait of Hormuz with Iran, remains central to discussions over maritime security and energy flows.

The escalating war is expected to dominate Araghchi’s talks in Russia, with Tehran and Moscow likely to focus on deepening coordination.

“This is a good opportunity to discuss recent developments related to the war [...] and carry out necessary coordination,” Araghchi said.

Despite a ceasefire, tensions between Iran and the United States persist, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit route where disruptions have kept global prices elevated.

Araghchi struck a defiant tone, praising what he described as “40 days of heroic resistance.”

In Islamabad, he also held talks on ending the war involving the United States and Israel, alongside broader regional and bilateral issues.