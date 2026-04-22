Iran targets three ships in Strait of Hormuz escalation

A global shipping route is once again under threat, as Iranian forces move against commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. On Wednesday, three container vessels were caught in separate incidents, two seized, and one fired upon.

According to British maritime security officials, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard gunboat opened fire on a container ship off the coast of Oman, causing heavy damage to its bridge. Despite the attack, all crew members were reported safe.

At the same time, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say they intercepted and seized two ships in the Strait of Hormuz, accusing them of violating a blockade imposed during the ongoing conflict.

The vessels were reportedly redirected toward Iranian waters.

In a third incident, another cargo ship was fired upon west of Iran and temporarily forced to stop, though no damage or injuries were reported.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil and trade routes, has seen growing restrictions since the outbreak of war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel earlier this year.

Shipping in the strait remains under intense pressure, with both Iran and US forces enforcing rival controls.

Despite a recently extended truce, these incidents highlight how fragile the situation remains.