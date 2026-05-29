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Haitian island-based soccer World Cup player still waiting for US visa

Haiti's Woodensky Pierre during a training session ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Petion-ville neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 28 May 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All right reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Haiti

As Haiti prepares to take part in the World Cup for the second time in its history, one of its players has still not received a visa for the United States.

Defensive midfielder, Woodensky Pierre, is the only player on the team who is based on the troubled island, playing for Violette AC in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The other 25 players on the squad come from leagues outside the country in places like England, France, Portugal, Canada, and the United States.

Haitian Football Federation spokesperson, Thecieux Jeanty, said the process of obtaining Pierre’s visa is underway with the support of the Haitian government.

"We mustn't forget that a visa is a courtesy, but here we're talking about an athlete who will be representing his country in an international competition,” he said.

Nearly a dozen Haitian soccer officials are also still waiting for visas as US President Donald Trump’s administration continues to expand travel restrictions, including for Haiti.

Some 70 per cent of Port-au-Prince is under siege by violent gangs and Jeanty says it’s a source of pride for Pierre to be on the team.

"Woodensky's presence is highly symbolic because Haiti is a dying country. We know the country is going through a major socio-political crisis with serious security problems,” he said.

Jeanty said Pierre’s participation is being seen as a sign that Haiti continues to live despite the troubles and that football still exists there.

“I hope he doesn’t have to live in [Haiti] after the World Cup,” Jeanty said. “It’s an opportunity to present himself to the world and await a contract.”

With just two weeks to go to the 11 June start of the tournament, most of Haiti’s players are already training in Florida.

Haiti will play two World Cup warm-up matches, the first against New Zealand on Tuesday and then against Peru on 5 June.

The team’s first official game is against Scotland on 13 June in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

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