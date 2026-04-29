Last Kenyan officers leave Haiti as new international security initiative begins

The last contingent of Kenyan police officers has left Haiti, bringing an end to the UN-backed Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS), that’s been in place since 2024.

Haitian authorities expressed their gratitude to the Kenyan officers at a departure ceremony on in the capital Port-au-Prince on Monday.

Kenya’s mission objective was to help the Haitian government drive out violent gangs that had taken control of Port-au-Prince and vital infrastructure.

But the MSS faced enormous obstacles, including a lack of personnel and funding. Projected to have a budget of $600 million, only about two-thirds of that came through. As a result, the operation struggled with limited equipment and intelligence capabilities.

Kenya had also promised 1,000 officers but only 800 were ever deployed.

The mission also generated controversy, with allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse involving its officers. While some cases were substantiated and victims received assistance, Kenyan authorities denied any wrongdoing.

The MSS is being replaced by a new international security initiative, the Gang Suppression Force, approved by the UN last year.

“When Haiti needed support most, Kenya stepped up,” the GSF said in a statement. “T_his commitment to peace and service beyond borders leaves a lasting legacy.”_

Unlike the Kenyan mission, the GSF will work with Haitian police and its armed forces.