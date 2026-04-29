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Senegal adopts electoral reform, paving the way for PM Sonko's presidential run

FILE - Senegalese then-opposition leader Ousmane Sonko addresses journalists following his release from police custody in Dakar, Senegal, March 8, 2021   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui, File
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Senegal

Senegal’s National Assembly voted on Tuesday to amend the country’s electoral code. The move would allow Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko to stand in next year’s presidential election.

Introduced by Sonko’s Pastef party, the bill passed easily with 128 votes in favour, 11 against and two abstentions.

Sonko had been barred from running in 2024 after being convicted of defamation. He designated his deputy, current president Bassirou Diomaye Faye, to run in his place. Faye then appointed Sonko prime minister.

The new bill amends provisions that had previously disqualified Sonko from office.

Pastef said the current electoral code was "designed to eliminate candidates according to political interest."

But the opposition denounced the proposed amendments, which apply retroactively, as “personal” and “tailored to one man.”

The bill now goes to Faye who will decide whether to sign it into law.

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