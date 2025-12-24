Welcome to Africanews

Senegal: Ousmane Sonko's lawyers request review of defamation trial

Then-opposition leader Ousmane Sonko greets his supporters after leaving the tribunal in Dakar, Senegal, 16 February 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Senegal

In Senegal, lawyers of Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko have officially requested a review of the trial that saw him condemned for defamation in 2023.

The country’s Supreme Court will have to decide whether to approve this plea upon demand from the justice minister, according to Senegalese law.

If accepted, the review of the case could possibly lead to the cancellation of Sonko’s conviction.

In 2023, Ousmane Sonko faced accusations of defamation from then Tourism Minister Mame Mbaye Niang.

Then an opposition leader, Sonko was found guilty of defamation and public insult, and was ordered to pay 200 million CFA francs in damages to Mame Mbaye Niang.

In appeal, Sonko was also handed a six-month suspended prison sentence that prevented him from running to the 2024 presidential election. The Supreme Court later upheld this conviction.

But today, his lawyers are claiming to have new information that would justify a review of this trial.

They rely on a newfound report that allegedly establishes Mame Mbaye Niang's involvement in irregular public spending. This would prove that Ousmane Sonko did not defame the former tourism minister.

The trial review would also lift any lingering uncertainties over Sonko's ineligibility.

Additional sources • RFI

