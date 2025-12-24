Senegal: Ousmane Sonko's lawyers request review of defamation trial

Senegal
In Senegal, lawyers of Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko have officially requested a review of the trial that saw him condemned for defamation in 2023.
The country’s Supreme Court will have to decide whether to approve this plea upon demand from the justice minister, according to Senegalese law.
If accepted, the review of the case could possibly lead to the cancellation of Sonko’s conviction.
In 2023, Ousmane Sonko faced accusations of defamation from then Tourism Minister Mame Mbaye Niang.
Then an opposition leader, Sonko was found guilty of defamation and public insult, and was ordered to pay 200 million CFA francs in damages to Mame Mbaye Niang.
In appeal, Sonko was also handed a six-month suspended prison sentence that prevented him from running to the 2024 presidential election. The Supreme Court later upheld this conviction.
But today, his lawyers are claiming to have new information that would justify a review of this trial.
They rely on a newfound report that allegedly establishes Mame Mbaye Niang's involvement in irregular public spending. This would prove that Ousmane Sonko did not defame the former tourism minister.
The trial review would also lift any lingering uncertainties over Sonko's ineligibility.
Go to video
Senegal gear up to face Botswana at AFCON opener in Tangier
00:49
Second trial related to 2009 Conakry Stadium massacre opens in Guinea
11:17
DRC-US mineral pact offers optimism—and inherent hurdles [Business Africa]
01:05
Court ruling looms in high-stakes dispute between PSG and Kylian Mbappé
Go to video
Everton’s Idrissa Gueye sent off for slapping teammate
02:17
US: Survivors grapple with mixed emotions over release of Epstein files