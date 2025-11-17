Cracks between Senegal's Sonko-Ousmane alliance widening

For now, it’s the status quo — nothing has changed. Neither Bassirou Diomaye Faye nor Ousmane Sonko has spoken about the crisis shaking their party, their coalition, the “Diomaye President” coalition that brought Bassirou Diomaye Faye to power.

All we know is that well-meaning individuals have stepped in to mediate and try to smooth things over between the two men. So far, nothing has leaked, apart from a few speculations and perhaps statements from PASTEF officials who are trying to reassure the public that things are on the right track.

This is, in any case, contrary to the information published in the press this morning. Take, for example, the headline of Source A, a private daily newspaper, which indicates that the Bassirou–Sonko divide is widening.

This shows the difficulty of the mediation efforts undertaken by well-meaning individuals, members of civil society, marabouts, and even members of the families of the two men — who, as some say, are no longer speaking the same language.

At the root of this crisis is the desire of the head of state, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, to reorganize the presidential coalition that brought him to power. And this is where the tug-of-war began between two men who once described their relationship as unshakeable.

For, as we clearly remember, it was Ousmane Sonko who, after his conviction, designated Bassirou Diomaye Faye as the candidate with the famous slogan “Sonko moy Diomaye,” meaning “Sonko is Diomaye,” now being put to the test by this struggle at the top of the state.

Some members of the party’s hardline wing are demanding respect for the hierarchy. President Bassirou Diomaye Faye is now being denied any legitimacy to lead the reorganization. For after his election, he resigned from all party bodies to, as he said, rise above the fray.