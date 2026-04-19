AFCON 2025: Three Senegalese football fans released from jail in Morocco

Three Senegalese football fans who were detained in Morocco have been released on Saturday.

The three men had been sentenced to three months in jail for participating in violent acts during the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Rabat on 18 January.

They were freed after completing their sentences.

These supporters were among a group of 18 Senegalese nationals who faced charges of hooliganism, violence against the police and damage to sports equipment.

The 18 Senegalese fans and one French citizen were convicted in February. They were sentenced to between three months and a year in prison, and required to pay fines ranging from 90€ to 460€.

The Rabat Court of Appeal upheld their sentence on Monday.

The lawyer for the 15 Senegalese fans who remain in prison told RFI that he would request a royal pardon.

The liberation of the three supporters is the latest development in a legal saga that began with the AFCON final.

The chaotic match between Senegal and Morocco saw supporters invading the pitch to protest a contentious penalty decision.

Senegal ultimately won the game 1-0 in extra time, but judges from the Confederation of African Football ultimately overturned the victory and awarded the title to Morocco.