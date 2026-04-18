Pope Leo XIV’s Angola visit draws hope amid floods and calls for peace

Excitement is building in Angola as crowds prepare to welcome Pope Leo XIV to the capital, Luanda, during his 11-day tour across four African nations.

Around 44 percent of Angolans identify as Catholic, and many see the visit as a rare privilege. The pontiff will become only the third pope to visit the country, following Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI.

Residents say the visit carries deep symbolic meaning. “His visit to our country is very important… it shows Angola is a blessed nation,” said Luanda resident Sonia Sophia.

The visit comes as Angola recovers from devastating floods caused by heavy rains in Luanda and other regions, which have left dozens dead. Many hope the pope’s presence will bring comfort and renewed faith.

Leo’s calls for global peace are also expected to resonate in a country still shaped by its past. Angola emerged in 2002 from a 27-year civil war following independence from Portugal in 1975.

Before arriving, the pope will conclude a three-day visit to Cameroon, celebrating an open-air Mass at Yaoundé Airport.