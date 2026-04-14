CAF chief open to corruption probe as Senegal-Morocco row deepens

Patrice Motsepe says he welcomes any independent inquiry into governance at the African football body, as tensions rise over the decision to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and award it to Morocco.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has been thrown into turmoil after its appeals commission withdrew the 2025 AFCON hosting rights from Senegal and handed them to Morocco.

Dakar has fiercely contested the move and lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). A final ruling from the international tribunal is now awaited.

Motsepe’s tour

In response, CAF president Patrice Motsepe has embarked on a West and North African tour.

He met Senegalese authorities in Dakar before travelling to Rabat, where he held talks with football officials and government representatives.

The aim, according to CAF, is to ease tensions and maintain stability within African football.

Open to investigation

Speaking in Dakar, Motsepe said he would support any initiative to shed light on CAF’s governance.

“We will cooperate fully with any independent inquiry,” he stated, reiterating zero tolerance for corruption, which he called a major threat to the credibility of African football.

Motsepe also stressed that CAF would abide by whatever decision CAS reaches.

Reputational damage

The affair has further weakened CAF’s image, already under fire over governance concerns.

Motsepe’s openness to an investigation is seen as an attempt to restore trust, but critics say the damage may already be done.

With CAS’s verdict pending, African football now waits to see if the continent’s top tournament will be played in Rabat or Dakar – and whether CAF can survive the fallout.