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Shock appointment as Aliou Cissé takes charge of Angola national team

Senegal's head coach Aliou Cisse reacts during the World Cup, group A soccer match between Senegal and Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday.   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

African Football

A surprise unfolded in Luanda, where journalists gathered expecting French coach Jean-Michel Cavalli to be unveiled as Angola’s new head coach. Instead, it was Aliou Cissé who walked in, taking charge of the Palancas Negras.

Just a day earlier, Cissé had confirmed his departure from Libya national football team after a short stint marked by mixed results and a failed push for the 2026 World Cup.

The former Senegal national football team boss, who led his country to Africa Cup of Nations glory in 2021, quickly found a new challenge.

At 50, Cissé remains one of Africa’s most respected coaches, known for building competitive squads and delivering consistency.

He now replaces Patrice Beaumelle, following Angola’s disappointing early exit at the 2025 AFCON.

Cissé steps into a role with clear expectations: bring stability and elevate a talented but inconsistent Angola side. He will begin immediately, overseeing upcoming friendlies in June before turning his focus to qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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