Gulf tensions escalate as Iran tightens control of Strait of Hormuz

Tensions between Washington and Tehran are rising sharply over access to key shipping routes in the Persian Gulf, as both sides harden their positions.

US President Donald Trump said Washington would maintain its blockade on Iranian ports unless a peace agreement is reached, warning that a temporary ceasefire due to expire Wednesday may not be extended.

In response, Iran announced it has reimposed “strict control” over the Strait of Hormuz, reversing a brief reopening that lasted just one day.

In a statement broadcast on state media, a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya central command said Tehran had agreed “in good faith” to allow limited passage of oil tankers and commercial vessels. However, the statement accused the United States of repeatedly violating its commitments and engaging in what it described as “acts of piracy” under the guise of a blockade.

The situation escalated further when the UK Maritime Trade Operations reported that a tanker was fired upon by two gunboats linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps near Oman. The vessel and its crew were reported safe.

Despite an earlier agreement tied to reopening the Strait, Trump signaled he may still allow the ceasefire to lapse, raising fears of further disruption to global oil supplies.