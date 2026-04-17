ICJ 80th Anniversary: Antonio Guterres calls for law to be respected

During a speech celebrating the 80th year anniversary of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Antonio Gutteres warned that international law was falling apart before the world’s eyes.

In front of dignitaries gathered in the Court's Great Hall, he called for the law to be respected, saying "when the law of force replaces the force of law, instability becomes contagious, conflicts spill across borders, economic shocks reverberate around the world, and the most vulnerable always suffer first and suffer most.''

''Excellencies, today we face our own moment of crisis and our own moment of choice, a choice between a future governed by the rule of law or a future driven by raw power. The choice is clear. It is precisely because the international system is under such strain that adherence to international law matters more than ever," he added.

It comes as the international legal framework continues to be put under strain Russia continues to attack Ukraine, breaching an order from the ICJ. The court is also grappling with the Gaza war and climate change, among other issues.