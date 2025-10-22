ICJ says that Israel must allow UN humanitarian aid agency work in Gaza

The International Court of Justice said on Wednesday that Israel must allow the UN aid agency in Gaza, known as UNRWA, to provide humanitarian assistance to the war-torn territory.

The UN General Assembly asked the court last year to give an advisory opinion on Israel’s legal obligations after the country effectively banned the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, the main provider of aid to Gaza, from operating in the territory.

Israel “is under the obligation to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by the United Nations and its entities, including UNRWA,” the court’s president Yuji Iwasawa said.

Israel has denied it has violated international law, saying the court's proceedings are biased, and did not attend hearings in April. However, the country provided a 38-page written submission for the court to consider. Advisory opinions carry significant legal weight and experts say the case could have broader ramifications for the UN and its missions worldwide. The proceedings predate the current fragile US-brokered Gaza ceasefire agreement, which took effect on Oct. 10, and aims at ending the two-year war in the Palestinian enclave.

Under the agreement, 600 humanitarian aid trucks are to be allowed to enter daily.

Israel’s ban on the UN agency in Gaza, known as UNRWA, came into effect in January. The organization has faced increased criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right allies, who claim the group is deeply infiltrated by Hamas. UNRWA rejects that claim.

In March, Israel cut off all aid shipments for three months, leading to severe food shortages in the Palestinian territory. Eventually, Israel allowed in some aid while pushing forward with a highly criticized plan to shift aid distribution to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a private US-backed group. Conditions continued to worsen and international food experts declared a famine in parts of Gaza in August.

The ICJ ruling state that Israel has not substantiated its claims against UNRWA, and that GHF was not an adequate replacement. Israel has claimed there was enough food in Gaza and accused Hamas of hoarding supplies. GHF has suspended its operations after the latest ceasefire was reached.