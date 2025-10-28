WHO leads first medical evacuations from Gaza Strip since ceasefire

The World Health Organization (WHO) led the medical evacuation of 41 critical patients and 145 companions out of Gaza - a first since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on 10 October.

Many suffer from injuries sustained during the two-year-long conflict that killed more than 68,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians. Others have chronic conditions such as cancer and heart disease that the enclave's decimated health system cannot cope with. Around 15,000 patients are still waiting for approval to receive medical care outside Gaza. WHO continues to call on countries to show their solidarity and for all routes to be opened to expedite the medical evacuation.

The Rafah crossing previously used for patients to exit via Egypt remains closed for transfers, with Israel saying this week it would remain shuttered until Hamas “fulfills” its part in the current hostage release and ceasefire deal. Hamas has yet to return the bodies of 13 hostages held in Gaza since the Hamas invasion and massacre in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Hundreds have died waiting, medical groups and Palestinian in the Hamas-ruled enclave say. The WHO, which took over management of the process last year, said 740 people including 137 children on the list have died since July 2024.

COGAT, the arm of the Israeli military that oversees aid flows into Gaza, has previously said that approvals are subject to security checks.