West Bank and part of Gaza vote in first municipal elections since war

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. across the occupied West Bank, including in Al‑Bireh near Ramallah, as Palestinians voted in municipal elections widely seen as one of the few remaining forms of civic participation. Nearly 1.5 million people were eligible, according to the Central Elections Commission. The ballot will determine local councils responsible for services such as water, sanitation and infrastructure, but is taking place under Israeli occupation and pervasive movement restrictions. Participation in the Gaza Strip is sharply limited, with only Deir el‑Balah included and about 70,449 registered voters, far fewer than the roughly 930,000 eligible in 2021. The drop reflects displacement, destruction and disrupted civil‑registration systems, while major centres such as Gaza City and Khan Younis are excluded. Polling elsewhere in Gaza has been postponed due to security concerns, power shortages and limited administrative capacity. The vote carries symbolic weight after the indefinite postponement of national elections in 2021, though many doubt its impact amid economic hardship and high unemployment. Most candidate lists are linked to Fatah or local independents, while Hamas is not formally participating. In cities such as Nablus, single lists have led to uncontested outcomes, reflecting political fatigue. Polls are due to close at 7 p.m. in the West Bank, with earlier closure in Gaza due to electricity shortages.