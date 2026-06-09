Cholera outbreak overwhelms health facilities in Northeast Nigeria

A rapidly spreading cholera outbreak in northeastern Nigeria has killed at least 74 people and infected more than 7,800, according to Médecins Sans Frontières.

The outbreak, which began in early May in Borno State, is overwhelming health facilities as new cases continue to rise daily.

Health officials have recorded nearly 8,000 suspected infections across 14 local government areas, placing additional pressure on a healthcare system already strained by years of conflict, displacement and poor access to clean water.

MSF says hundreds of patients are arriving at treatment centres every day, many suffering from severe dehydration after travelling long distances to seek care.

More than 500 cases were admitted in a single day last week, the highest daily figure since the response began.

Authorities are now preparing a vaccination campaign while aid workers expand treatment, hygiene and disease surveillance efforts to prevent the outbreak from spreading further across the region.