Houthi strikes set fire to Saudi oil sites wounding 73

Yemen's Houthis claimed on Tuesday a wave of attacks on oil facilities and utilities in Saudi Arabia’s south.

In a prerecorded video statement, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, the rebels’ military spokesman, said they fired dozens of ballistic missiles and drones at oil and economic facilities, as well as an air base in southern Saudi Arabia.

He said they attacked Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries, a major industrial and logistics hub on Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Red Sea coast.

The rebels also attacked Aramco facilities in Najran and Abha, as well as King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait.

Saree blamed Saudi Arabia for the escalation, warning that “every aggression against our country and people will be met with a firm response.”

The attacks came hours after the rebels blamed Saudi Arabia for an airstrike that hit a prison in Yemen’s northern province of Jawf.

At least seven people, including a child, were killed and seven others were wounded in the strike in the Yemeni city of Hazem, the Houthis said.