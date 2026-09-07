Husband of Tanzania's president dies while undergoing treatment

The husband of Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan died Monday while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Zanzibar, the country’s vice president said.

Hafidh Ameir Hassan became Tanzania’s first gentleman in 2021, when his wife took office as the country's first female president following the death of President John Magufuli. Hassan had been receiving treatment for a heart condition.

Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi announced Hassan's death and expressed his condolences to the family. He said arrangements were being made for his burial in the family’s native Zanzibar, a semiautonomous archipelago that is part of Tanzania.

President Hassan is serving a second term after winning a disputed election in 2025 with more than 97% of the vote. Candidates from the two main opposition parties were barred from running.

The couple had four children, three sons and a daughter who is a lawmaker.

Kenyan President William Ruto expressed sorrow on behalf of his government and people. “President Samia has lost a lifelong companion, her children a beloved father, and Tanzania a distinguished son,” he wrote.

Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye also sent condolences to President Hassan and the people of Tanzania.