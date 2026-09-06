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Cape Verde's President Neves attends funeral of bus crash victims

A view of the Cape Verde flag in Praia, Cape Verde, Thursday, May 7, 2026.   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

CapeVerde

Cape Verde’s President José Maria Neves attended the funeral on Sunday of some of the victims of a bus crash on the country’s Fogo Island.

Saturday’s accident killed at least 25 people, most of them children or teenagers.

Several others were injured in the accident on Saturday, some of them seriously, according to local authorities.

The bus was returning to Sao Filipe after an excursion to the Pico do Fogo volcanic crater when it veered off the road and plunged into a deep ravine. Thirty-two people were on board.

The driver was among the dead. He organised the excursion to the unique site every year as a present for the pupils he drove to school during term time.

The wreckage came to a halt in a rocky and hard to reach valley. Emergency personnel worked through the night to rescue victims trapped inside.

In a post on social media, Neves called the accident “a great catastrophe.”

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