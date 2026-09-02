Egypt: Bus crash in Sinai peninsula kills 22, injures 28

According to Egyptian authorities, 22 people were killed and 28 others wounded in a bus crash that unfolded on Wednesday in the Sinai peninsula.

Officials had previously reported the death toll as 16.

State media reported that 10 Jordanian nationals were among the dead, while the country’s health ministry stated that those injured had been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The accident occurred on the road linking the Red Sea towns of Dayan and Nuweiba; the area known for its beaches and mountain landscapes that are popular with tourists from around the world.

Authorities have not yet disclosed what led to the incident.

Road accidents are not uncommon in Egypt, and are often attributed to careless driving, poor maintenance and patchy law enforcement.

In 2025, almost 6000 people were killed in such incidents across the country.