Multimillion-rand drug lab suspects appear in S.Africa court

Thirteen people appeared in court in South Africa in connection with the discovery of a multimillion-rand drug manufacturing laboratory.

The suspects, including Mexican, Mozambican, Zimbabwean and South African nationals, face charges related to drug manufacturing, illegal possession of precious metals, illegal possession of hazardous materials and contravention of the Immigration Act.

They were arrested in May in an operation where police uncovered an industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratory northwest of Johannesburg.

A magistrate ordered the suspects remanded in custody until September 21.

Authorities estimated the value of the drugs produced at around 250 million rand ($15 million).

The operation came to light after residents reported strong chemical odours from the isolated farm, which was posing as a game lodge.

Raids targeting suspects believed to be linked to cartels have become increasingly frequent in recent years.

South Africa is a key drug transit hub, driven by its geography and global trade links, and an expanding market for synthetic drugs, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.